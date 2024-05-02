Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to train services during the latest round of industrial action.

Members of the train driver union will walk out on 8th May.

It will mean no West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway services will run on the date.

The union also said an overtime ban will be inplace between 6th May and 11th May which could lead to disruption to journeys.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the two operators, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys. “Services will be subject to disruption after the May Bank Holiday weekend and I urge passengers to check their journeys. There will be no service on any of our routes on 8th May. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman