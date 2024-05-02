Work has begun on a new Greenway along the route of a former railway line.
It will follow the former South Staffordshire Line between Lichfield and parts of Burntwood.
Volunteers from Back the Track joined Network Rail and staff from Lichfield District Council to kick off the start of work to transform the route to allow use by cyclists and walkers.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:
“It’s been a long six years since I first contacted Back the Track to see if we could work together to continue their work to Lichfield – and the entire team have been brilliant since day one.
“I’m delighted that after many years of negotiating with Network Rail to secure a lease on the line the work has now begun.”Cllr Doug Pullen
More than £175,000 has been secured to deliver the Greenway, including £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £77,554 from the now-defunct Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy at the district council, said:
“The Greenway will be a fantastic facility.
“In addition to the leisure and environmental benefits it will bring, the Greenway will improve connectivity between Chasewater, Hammerwich, Burntwood and Lichfield.”Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
A Herculean effort by all concerned. This will be a very useful route to enable people to walk or cycle from Lichfield to Walsall. Bravo!
A good news story, which doesn’t address the problem of a safe pedestrian/cycle route between Burntwood and Lichfield.
The Greenway runs to the south of Hammerwich with no safe pedestrian/cycle connection to Burntwood. It is disingenuous for the Council to make such a claim in this headline.
You can walk from Lichfield to Walsall, Tamworth, Burton or Sutton Coldfield but not Burntwood.
Absolutely brilliant news!
@chris Harris – I feel sorry for the people at the council! They are doing a great new facility and all you can do is moan about a headline! We don’t even know if the headline came from the council, the detail says “Parts of Burntwood”. Either way, they cant help where the train-line goes…
Now, I completely agree that a foot / cycle path needs sorting along the main road from Lich to Burntwood, but thats a different problem and a different council…