Work has begun on a new Greenway along the route of a former railway line.

It will follow the former South Staffordshire Line between Lichfield and parts of Burntwood.

Volunteers from Back the Track joined Network Rail and staff from Lichfield District Council to kick off the start of work to transform the route to allow use by cyclists and walkers.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“It’s been a long six years since I first contacted Back the Track to see if we could work together to continue their work to Lichfield – and the entire team have been brilliant since day one. “I’m delighted that after many years of negotiating with Network Rail to secure a lease on the line the work has now begun.” Cllr Doug Pullen

More than £175,000 has been secured to deliver the Greenway, including £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £77,554 from the now-defunct Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy at the district council, said:

“The Greenway will be a fantastic facility. “In addition to the leisure and environmental benefits it will bring, the Greenway will improve connectivity between Chasewater, Hammerwich, Burntwood and Lichfield.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall