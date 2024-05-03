A butcher is celebrating after winning a regional award for the second year running.

Paul Shum Family Butchers in Yoxall has been named Champion Butcher for the Midlands region in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Owners Paul and Catriona Shum will attend the House of Lords in June for a ceremony where they will recieve their award – aw well as being in the running for the national title.

Paul said:

“I have a fantastic team around me and I am very grateful to them all, particularly John Randall who has been with me since day one. “Most importantly this award reflects our loyal customer base who voted for us and helped us to win.” Paul Shum

The business began around five years ago in a small converted barn. The company has since expanded and moved into larger premises with a delicatessen counter and dedicated kitchen.