A campaign has been launched to create a new memorial to journalists who have lost their lives while reporting from conflict zones.

Since 2000, 16 UK reporters have died carrying out their work, while last year alone saw 128 media workers killed worldwide according to figures from the International Federation of Journalists.

Now the campaign is aiming to get the new On The Record memorial constructed at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

It is being led by Press Gazette, Andrew Baud from communications company TALA and a group of journalists from across the industry.

Press Gazette’s editor-in-chief, Dominic Ponsford, said:

“Journalists risk their lives every day to shine a light into some of the darkest corners of the world. “This memorial should serve as a reminder of the importance of the work we all do in the news business. “Press Gazette is proud to be involved in this project and we look forward to collating the most comprehensive list ever compiled of UK journalists killed doing their jobs.” Dominic Ponsford

The plans will also see a digital database created alongside the physical memorial to tell the stories of those UK-based journalists who have died while reporting from conflict zones.

Organisers are now seeking a wide range of partners to assist with the development of the project.

Andrew Baud, who has worked closely with the National Memorial Arboretum for over 16 years, said:

“Some time ago I received a letter from a member of the public who asked why there wasn’t a memorial to war correspondents at the arboretum. “Having worked with journalists for my whole professional life and understanding the importance of remembering those who have sacrificed their lives for the greater good, the creation of a memorial to journalists reporting from the frontline has become a personal mission for me. “We are creating this tribute in partnership with Press Gazette and by inviting support from journalists, media organisations and colleagues and families of the fallen. “Together we intend to commemorate the invaluable contributions of journalists and war correspondents, and we believe that they should be acknowledged within the tapestry of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.” Andrew Baud

Media organisations, potential partners and individuals wanting to contribute to the development of On the Record can email [email protected] or visit ontherecordmemorial.co.uk.