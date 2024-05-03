Ben Adams has been re-elected as Staffordshire Commissioner.

The Conservative candidate claimed 73,500 votes. Labour’s Alastair Watson was second with 70,128, while Lib Dem hopeful Alec Sandiford won 17,666 votes.

Turnout across the whole county was 19.24%, with the Lichfield District area seeing turnout of 20.14%.

Mr Adams became Staffordshire Commissioner in 2021 having previously served as a member of Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council.

He said:

“It is a unique privilege to be an elected Staffordshire Commissioner – the role is constantly challenging, always hard work, sometimes upsetting but very rewarding. “I am delighted that residents have backed me again to do what I can to support Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as they continue on their journey to becoming excellent services. “I have a terrific working relationship with all the officers, firefighters, staff and volunteers in the two organisations. I hope they will continue to be as open and frank with me as they have so far. “My commissioning team is lean, professional and very effective, allowing us to support thousands of victims and to work with local councils and criminal justice agencies to prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. “I thank the residents of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire for putting their trust in me again. I won’t let them down.” Ben Adams

Mr Adams will officially resume the role next week and sign an oath to both services on 10th May.