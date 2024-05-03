Lichfield Cricket Club will be hoping to make it two wins from as many games this weekend as they head to Milford Hall.

A four-wicket win over Aldridge in a rain affected contest last time out saw the city side climb to sixth in the South Staffs County League Premier Division.

The first team will now turn their attention to a strong Milford side tomorrow (4th May), who currently sit fourth in the table and four points ahead of the visitors.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s third XI will also play Milford’s third XI, while the seconds will host Rugeley Cricket Club.