One game of football now stands between Lichfield City and promotion.

Ivor Green’s men will host Darlaston Town tomorrow (4th May) in the Midland Football League Premier Division play-off final.

Lichfield’s bid for promotion has reached the final hurdle as they bid to secure step four football for the first time.

Victory would mean City playing at the same level of the non-league pyramid as neighbours Chasetown.

Ivor Green’s men will take great confidence from their 3-1 play-off semi-final win last weekend against Highgate United, as well as their enthralling penalty shootout win last night which saw them book a place in the JW Hunt Cup final.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been on a terrific run of form of their own which has seen them rack up eight consecutive wins – including a 3-1 win over Stourport Swifts in their play-off semi-final.

Kick-off at The Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £4 concessions.