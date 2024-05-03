A drop-in event in Lichfield will give people the chance to find out more about how digital connectivity can benefit their lives.

Staffordshire County Council’s digital infrastructure team will be at Lichfield Library from 9am to 4pm on 4th June.

People in Staffordshire can find out more about how digital connectivity can benefit their lives at a series of drop-in information events starting in May.

The event will cover broadband and mobile connectivity, skills, inclusion and the digital telephone switchover.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Anyone wanting to know more about how they can benefit from digital connectivity or ask any questions to our team should come along to the informal drop-in information session. “We’ve worked with communities across Staffordshire to enable them to connect to faster broadband speeds over the last few years and are continuing that support by informing people on how they can access them through their local provider. “While the digital switchover isn’t the responsibility of the county council, we want to ensure that people have the right information and are aware of potential scams during this period.” Cllr Simon Tagg

For more details visit www.gigafaststaffordshire.co.uk.