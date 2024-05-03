Drivers are being warned of more disruption as HS2 work in Lichfield prepares to enter a new phase.

The northbound slip road at Streethay will close from June until September, before being shut again from November 2025 to September 2026.

It is the latest disruption facing motorists and local residents who have already faced a long-term closure of the southbound slip road for HS2 work to take place.

Although the second phase of the the controversial high speed rail line has been cancelled, the route will continue to Handsacre so trains can join the West Coast Main Line.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci said:

“The design of the railway at Streethay was changed to a cutting to reduce the visual impact of HS2 in the area. “The construction of three bridges will enable the HS2 line to pass under the A38 in a retained cutting. “We constructed and installed Streethay Overbridge in 2023. The construction of the A38 southbound Slip Overbridge is nearing completion prior to the commencement of the A38 Rykneld Street Overbridge. “To construct this we will first build a temporary diversion of a section of the A38 at Streethay. We aim to complete and switch traffic onto the new temporary road on 30th September 2024.” Balfour Beatty Vinci spokesperson

The work will see the first phase of closure between 24th June and 30th September this year, before the second ten month closure takes place in 2025 and 2026.

“Our construction activities over this period will include piling works, earthworks and bridge deck installation. “Our working hours will be from 8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday. Some work will be carried out overnight and on weekends.” Balfour Beatty Vinci spokesperson

Meanwhile the southbound slip road from the A38 at Streethay, which had been due to reopen this month, will now remain closed until June.

The spokesperson added:

“In March 2023, the Government announced that HS2 works would be paused – because of this announcement and additional utility and design requirements and having the wettest weather in February on record, the temporary closure of the A38 southbound slip will be in place until late June 2024 not May 2024 as previously communicated.” Balfour Beatty Vinci spokesperson