People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to plan ahead for their medical care ahead of the May bank holidays.

GP practices will be closed on 6th and 27th May, with health chiefs urging residents to make sure they take steps such as ordering repeat prescriptions in advance.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical officer of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“The bank holiday is a great time for family and friends, but it’s also a busy period for healthcare with pharmacy and GP closures. To avoid long waits, make sure to restock your medicines and order repeat prescriptions. “The NHS has made it simpler to get the right medication and connect with the right clinician through the NHS App. You can easily request repeat medicines from your practice and avoid long lines. “Running out of medication for long-term conditions like diabetes, asthma and chronic pain can lead to serious complications and hospital admissions. To prevent this, it’s crucial to make sure that you have enough medication at home to cover the holiday period.” Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones

There will be a holiday pharmacy rota in place on the bank holiday dates.