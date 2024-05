A barn dance will be held at Woodhouse Farm and Garden next month.

Music will be provided by Folkus Pocus alongside caller Liam Binley at the event on 1st June.

There will be a bar selling local beers, ciders and lagers.

Tickets are £15 inlcuding hot food. To book visit the venue between 11am and 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays or email [email protected].