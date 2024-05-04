Labour’s beaten Staffordshire Commissioner candidate says the result has still sent a clear message that people want change.

Alastair Watson was beaten by Conservative Ben Adams in the election on Thursday (2nd May).

But the margin of victory was 3,400 votes, down from more than 6,500 last time the Staffordshire Commissioner role was up for grabs in 2021.

Mr Watson said:

“Unfortunately, I was not elected as Staffordshire Commissioner. However, a 26% swing in the vote to Labour sends a clear message that for the people of Staffordshire – along with the rest of the country – it is time for change.” Alastair Watson

Full Staffordshire Commissioner result:

Ben Adams (Conservative) – 73,500 (45.6%)

Alec Sandiford (Liberal Democtrat) – 17,666 (11%)

Alastair Watson (Labour) – 70,128 (43.5%)