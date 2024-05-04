Hammerwich Cricket Club will host Pelsall this weekend in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

A watchful 50 from club captain Daniel Green fired them to an eight-wicket victory over Beacon in their previous contest, lifting them to third in the league table.

The hosts will now be hoping to further boost their points tally as they take on Pelsall this afternoon (4th May).

The visitors will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a hefty defeat to Wombourne last time out.

Meanwhile, Hammerwich’s second XI will also take on Pelsall.