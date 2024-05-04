A Lichfield student is celebrating after winning an Irish dance competition.

Heidi Hawkes claimed the the under 16 Lindisfarne Championship in Durham.

The King Edward VI School student was competing for the first time since moving to the Glendarragh Academy in September.

She said:

“It was great to be back out competing. “My teachers at Glendarragh have worked hard to prepare me for this competition so it’s incredible to win my first competition with them.” Heidi Hawkes

Heidi will be heading to Texas to compete in the North American National Championships at the end of June.