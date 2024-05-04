Peter Andre is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The Mysterious Girl singer will join the tour of The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on 8th March 2025.

The show will include hits like Walk Like a Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Bye Bye Baby and Sherry.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“We are thrilled that Peter Andre will be coming to the Garrick. “The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. “This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a streetlamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £48. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.