A runner will be heading home to Lichfield as part of a 40 mile charity fundraiser.

Jamie Robertson will be taking on the Door to Door challenge in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

He will set off on 19th May from Cheshire where he lives to Lichfield where he grew up and where his parents still live.

Jamie said:

“I love my mum, but I hate her Parkinson’s. My brothers and I have done a fair amount of fundraising for this cause over the years, but I thought I’d ‘go big’ this time. “My plan is to run the 40 miles by making use of the Macclesfield and Trent and Mersey canals for the majority of the route. “This is obviously quite the challenge, but I’m motivated by my mum’s resilience, the support of family and surpassing my fundraising target of £1,000. “It’s also quite a sentimental route as I’ll pass by former homes, workplaces and my university when I go through Stoke – along with many meaningful locations when I reach Lichfield.” Jamie Robertson

People can donate to Jamie’s fundraising challenge here.