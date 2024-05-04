Four sporting stars have visited Lichfield to film a special episode of a popular TV show.

Mark Foster, Sally Gunnell, Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead were at Richard Winterton Auctioneers with the Bargain Hunt team.

The ex-Team GB stars were split into the red and blue teams for the antiques show which also saw regular episodes filmed at The Lichfield Auction Centre.

Host Natasha Raskin Sharp was joined by experts Danny Sebastian and Kate Bliss who helped the sporting legends try to make a profit on their items.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It was a brilliant day hosting our Bargain Hunt friends – and super exciting for us all to welcome Mark Foster, Sally Gunnell, Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead. “It was also great to catch up with Natasha, Danny and Kate and we were delighted to welcome lots of people to our Fradley Park saleroom to watch the auction action.” Richard Winterton