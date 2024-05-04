Afternoon cinema is returning to Burntwood with a screening of Wicked Little Letters.

The story of a group of women who begin investigating after people in Littlehampton begin receiving letters full of profanities will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Institute at 2pm on 21st May.

It is the latest screening as part of the Burntwood Afternoon Cinema series.

A spokesperson said:

“Our aim is to positively contribute to the wellbeing of our local community by providing entertainment and a welcoming space for residents to come together, meet new people and have an enjoyable time.”

Tickets are £5 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling 01543 412121.