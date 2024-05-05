Free places are being offered for youngsters to attend a school holiday sports camp later this month.
Lichfield Community Football and Sports has received funding from Lichfield City Council to provide spots for children from families in receipt of benefits.
The sessions will take place daily at The Friary School from 28th to 31st May.
For more information on taking up one of the limited free places, fill in the form here.
time but have no money to spare get no support!!! Why is it always those in receipts of benefits? I pay in but I get nothing back and struggle my backside off. No idea how I am going to get through the summer holidays ☹️