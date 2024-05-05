Lichfield City fell at the final hurdle in their bid for promotion as they lost 3-1 to Darlaston Town in the Midland Football League Premier Division play-off final.

A powerful back post header from Lewi Burnside just two minutes into the second half proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the visitors netted goals from Kieran Cook, Joshua Jones and Kieron Miller.

The fixture saw a record attendance at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium of 1,110, but it wasn’t to be for Lichfield who narrowly missed out on the title in their regular season campaign.

Darlaston took the lead after just two minutes as City lost possession inside their own half, allowing Cook to break in behind and fire past James Beeson.

But Lichfield had the better chances as the first 45 unfolded, with Luke Childs forcing a fingertip save from visiting keeper Tom Allsop before Burnside and Liam Kirton also went close.

Darlaston doubled their lead on 30 minutes though, as the visitors broke down the left and whipped a ball onto the head of Jones who nodded his side’s second into the back of the net.

A great effort from Kirton shook the left post before the break, but Burnside got Lichfield back into it at the beginning of the second period with a powerful header to capitalise on a great ball into the area from Jack Edwards.

The second half proved to be an intense affair, as the hosts went close to drawing level time and again.

Demetri Brown was close to finding an equaliser with an effort from distance, but Allsop pushed it wide for a corner.

But with seconds to spare, Darlaston broke on the counter and Miller wrapped up the victory for his side as he slotted past Beeson.