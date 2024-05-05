Bosses at a Lichfield pub say a local quiz master will be “missed massively”.

Ken Jenkins, who had run quiz nights at The Bowling Green for almost 30 years, died this week.

The well-known local figure had also been the promoter of the Stroke Comedy Club.

In a statement online, The Bowling Green’s management said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend a quiz master, Ken. “He has been a huge part of our Wednesday night fixture for almost 30 years, and ran an incredibly popular and successful quiz with us. “He will be missed massively by both guests and the team here at The Bowling Green. “We send our condolences to his family.” The Bowling Green