A live screening of Michael Sheen’s performance in a National Theatre production will take place at the Lichfield Garrick next week.

The actor stars at Nye Bevan in the exploration of the life and legacy of the man who transformed the welfare state and created the NHS.

A spokesperson said:

“Confronted with death, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life – from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the live screening on 9th May are £17 and can be booked online.