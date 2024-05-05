Tributes have been paid to an RSPCA inspector following her death.

Kirsty Withnall began her career with the animal charity in Staffordshire in 2001.

She went on to work for the organisation in areas such as Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, West Sussex and Buckinghamshire, becoming a member of a specialist team dealing with horse welfare.

The RSPCA confirmed the 47-year-old mother of two had died last month following a two-year battle with cancer.

Chief inspector Will Mitchell said:

“Kirsty was an exceptional investigator and rescuer, a fierce advocate for animal welfare, and a wonderful colleague and friend. She never failed to dazzle people with her unwavering commitment to improving animal welfare and her relentless tenacity to bring justice to animal abusers. “They broke the mould when they made Kirsty and she was a trailblazer and a huge influencer for the way we investigate cruelty. She was a fearless and formidable investigator while also ensuring she showed every single animal and human who crossed her path complete empathy, kindness and compassion. “She loved her job, she loved all of the animals she worked with, and she loved the RSPCA. She unapologetically, whole-heartedly believed in our goal and did everything she could to help create a kinder world for animals. “We’re devastated that our time with Kirsty was cut so short and that her family and friends have had to say goodbye in the cruellest of circumstances, but her legacy lives on every day through the wags, purrs and frolics of the thousands of animals’ lives she saved.” Will Mitchell

Kirsty’s most recent case had seen her work to crack an international network of dog fighters who were breeding and training animals across England, Ireland and France.

Speaking earlier this year, she said:

“When I look back over my career I am reminded that I am doing the exact job that was always meant for me. “I can honestly say I love my job, I am so proud to work for the RSPCA and if I think back to all those animals I have had a part in helping, I’m really humbled.” Kirsty Withnall