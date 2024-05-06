People are being given the chance to bag craft bargains and supplies at an event in Lichfield.

The Chase Handmade session will take place at Boley Park Community Hall between 11am and 3pm on 11th May.

A spokesperson said the event would be different to previous craft markets they had run in the city.

“At this one, crafters are bringing along their unused and unwanted craft supplies and selling them off at bargain prices. “Lots of people love to craft and its excellent for our mental health, but it can be expensive to buy supplies so we thought this would be a fabulous idea both to help crafters sell of the mountains of supplies we will never get around to using – and more importantly to help more people get crafting.” Chase Handmade spokesperson

Admission to the event is free.