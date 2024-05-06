A seedling swap event is being held in Burntwood.

Organised by Burntwood Be A Friend, it will be held at St Anne’s Church from 9.30am to 11.30am on 1st June.

A spokesperson said:

“A seedling swap is great for all ages and abilities to come together and exchange young plants, flowers and vegetables.

“This helps to build new friendships and foster a sense of environmental stewardship which can help up save money and encourage an environmentally sustainable community.”

Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson