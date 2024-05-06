People are being urged to make sure they are vigilant to online scams.

The warning has come from Staffordshire Trading Standards after a rise in email phishing attempts and attempts to con people online.

Phishing is when criminals try get personal or financial information by pretending to be a legitimate organisation.

Other scams include viruses in email links which could allow fraudsters to access personal information,

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“In today’s digital world, and where we conduct more and more day-to-day tasks online, it’s more important than ever to be on the lookout for potential scams and phishing attacks. “Our Trading Standards service works hard to protect consumers and to make sure people have the know-how to spot them, report them and ultimately protect themselves from scams. “It’s vital that people remember not to click on unsolicited links and never provide personal information to people they don’t know.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Details on how to report scams can be found on the Staffordshire County Council website.