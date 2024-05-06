Lichfield Cricket Club clinched a two wicket win away at Milford Hall with just five balls to spare.

An unbeaten score of 66 from Ibbadat Thaman guided the hosts to a score of 240 from their 50 overs, while Hayan Jafer took four wickets with the ball for the city side.

Lichfield’s opening batters both lost their wickets early on and the visitors looked uneasy at the start of their innings.

However, fifties from both Callum Heenan and wicket-keeper James Foxley saw the visitors beat Milford’s score in the final over of the game.

The result has lifted the city side to fourth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division – 19 points from the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second XI beat Rugeley by 82 runs, while the thirds had their clash with Milford cancelled.