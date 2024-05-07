Jack Langston and Danny Glover celebrate in Chasetown's win over Stafford Town
Chasetown's Jack Langston and Danny Glover celebrate. Picture: John Harris

Chasetown will be hoping to dethrone defending champions Rushall Olympic in the Walsall Senior Cup final.

Mark Swann’s men will head to the Bescot this evening (7th May) in a bid to win the cup for the fifth time in the club’s history.

A last-minute winner from top goalscorer Jack Langston fired The Scholars to a 3-2 win over neighbours Hednesford Town to book their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Rushall’s bid to defend their title nearly fell at the penultimate hurdle, as their three-goal lead in the semi-final against Lichfield City was cancelled out late on to send the game to penalties – but keeper Jacob Weaver sealed the shootout win for the Pics with a powerful strike after saving one himself.

Rushallhave already seen county cup success this season after beating Leek Town 1-0 in the Staffordshire Senior Cup final.

However, Chasetown will be hoping to secure some silverware for themselves this season, after finishing 11th in their Northern Premier League West campaign.

