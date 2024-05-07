Chasetown will be hoping to dethrone defending champions Rushall Olympic in the Walsall Senior Cup final.

Mark Swann’s men will head to the Bescot this evening (7th May) in a bid to win the cup for the fifth time in the club’s history.

A last-minute winner from top goalscorer Jack Langston fired The Scholars to a 3-2 win over neighbours Hednesford Town to book their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Rushall’s bid to defend their title nearly fell at the penultimate hurdle, as their three-goal lead in the semi-final against Lichfield City was cancelled out late on to send the game to penalties – but keeper Jacob Weaver sealed the shootout win for the Pics with a powerful strike after saving one himself.

Rushallhave already seen county cup success this season after beating Leek Town 1-0 in the Staffordshire Senior Cup final.

However, Chasetown will be hoping to secure some silverware for themselves this season, after finishing 11th in their Northern Premier League West campaign.