A fast-food restaurant is revisiting plans to build a new drive-thru in Lichfield just months after original proposals were rejected.

McDonald’s hopes to put the outlet on the site of the former Central Co-op headquarters.

A public consultation event is taking place at Lichfield Guildhall between 2pm and 7pm today (7th May) at the Lichfield Guildhall on the revised proposals.

The company saw the original scheme rejected by Lichfield District Council earlier this year after planning officials said it would “unacceptably and detrimentally” impact on those living nearby.

But the company has now gone back to the drawing board and is seeking views ahead of a new application for the site.

In a letter sent to residents, McDonald’s said:

“We believe this is a suitable location for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru. “A modern restaurant would improve local food options and boost the local economy while complementing the other businesses in the area. “The layout of the site has been carefully designed for the operation of a restaurant and drive-thru. “Recently, our application was rejected by Lichfield District Council. Having listened to the comments provided by residents and stakeholders, we’re resubmitting our application having fed this into an updated design.” McDonald’s spokesperson

The company said the new facility would create “over 120 new jobs in a range of full and part-time positions”.

They added:

“The restaurant would help to regenerate the former Central Co-op site and prevent it from sitting vacant for the foreseeable future. “It would be operated by a local franchisee with an investment in caring for and contributing to the local community.” McDonald’s spokesperson

As well as the in-person event at the Guildhall, McDonald’s is also inviting people to give their views at mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/lichfield. The deadline for feedback is 10th May.