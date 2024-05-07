Transition Lichfield have created a nature attraction in their wilding plot in the city.

The ‘mud creature’ in Festival Gardens was the idea of Pam Beale, network co-ordinator for the group, who spent many hours carrying sacks of soil back and forth and creating the mosaic eyes.

To find the right name for the new creation Pam enlisted the help of children from Christ Church Primary School.

She said:

“We wanted to have a talking point attraction for passers-by and came up with the idea of a creature planted with grass and other plants that would change with the seasons. “Having created it, we wanted to give it a name and that’s where the children at Christ Church Primary School came in. “They had a naming and origin story competition and we were delighted with the entries – there was such great imagination.” Pam Beale

The winning entry was Morris the Mound by Matilda O’Connell from Year 4.

Second place went to Libby Clayton’s Holey Moley and Posie Isherwood’s Mr Petey.

For more information, see the Transition Lichfield website www.transitionlichfield.org.uk