Hammerwich fell just short as they suffered a 13 run home defeat against Pelsall.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, posting an impressive total of 255 with the aid of an impressive 92 from Peter Stevens.

Hammerwich’s reply got off to a strong start when openers Craig Jennings and Ben Novis put together a partnership of 55 before the former was bowled by Raul Ram.

But Pelsall’s bowling attack did enough to prevent the home side reaching the target as they fell 13 runs short of the total.