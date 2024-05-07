The headteacher at a Lichfield secondary school is to stand down with immediate effect, parents have been told.

A letter sent to families said Glyn Langston-Jones would be leaving Nether Stowe School for personal reasons.

The outgoing headteacher said it had been an “immense privilege” to lead the school.

He said:

“It is with sadness that, for personal reasons, I am writing to you to announce my immediate resignation as headteacher of Nether Stowe School. “It has been a pleasure to have been a key part of the Nether Stowe community and I am thoroughly proud to have contributed to the growth, improvement and development of the school. It has also been an immense privilege to work alongside supremely talented staff and students as well as supportive parents and carers. “I wish to thank everyone deeply and sincerely for their support, which I will always appreciated – and I wish everyone at Nether Stowe the very best for the future.” Glyn Langston-Jones

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership said Marie George, secondary strategic lead would work alongside director of education Deirdre Duignan while the recruitment process begins to find a new headteacher.

Mr Langston-Jones took up the post at Nether Stowe in 2018 having previously been an assistant headteacher at The Friary School and vice principal at Ash Green School in Coventry.

Other previous roles he has held include a stint as head of the English department at King Edward VI School.

Richard Gill CBE, chief executive officer of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said:

“During his time at Nether Stowe, Glyn has overseen real progress which was externally validated by last May’s inspection by Ofsted which saw the school secure ‘good’ for leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes as well as personal development. “We would like to thank Glyn for his hard work and wish him well for the future.” Richard Gill CBE