A new Greggs store has welcomed its first customers.

The retailer opened the doors on the outlet on Crossfield Road near Trent Valley island today (7th May).

The latest Lichfield store will be open between 6.30am and 7pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

Shop manager Angie Swindells said:

“We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. “We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.” Angie Swindells