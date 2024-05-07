Budding photographers are being invited to showcase the best of Lichfield in a new competition.

It has been launched by McCarthy Stone, the developer behind Stowe Place on Rotten Row.

People are invited to submit images which showcase the best of the city this spring – and be in with a chance of winning £200.

The victorious entry will also see their picture go on display at Stowe Place.

David Meachem, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, said:

“We’re looking forward to reviewing each of the entries and seeing how they uniquely capture the arrival of spring in Lichfield so that we can then exhibit the winning shot at Stowe Place.” David Meachem

Each entrant can submit a maximum of five photos which were taken within the last three years. They can be emailed to [email protected] with ‘Lichfield Spring Photo Competition’ in the subject.

Entries should include a full name and title for each photograph.