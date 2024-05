A second performance has been added for Peter Andre’s visit to the Lichfield Garrick.

He will appear in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on 8th March 2025.

But after the 7.30pm performance sold out, the theatre has confirmed an extra 2pm show has now been added.

A spokesperson said:

“You sold the show out so quickly we had to put on another one.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £48. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.