The operators of the M6 Toll say a new upgrade will see the prices of some journeys reduced.

People who sign up for a Breeze account will be able to travel between junctions T6 and T3 – Burntwood and Sutton Coldfield – for £4.

The new account will also allow drivers to get a reduction on the standard cost of other journeys on the M6 Toll.

Michael Whelan, general manager of the road’s operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said he hoped the changes would help ease congestion on local routes:

“Thanks to our £20million investment, we’re making make it simpler, quicker and cheaper to use the M6 Toll. “We’re especially pleased that we can now offer special rates for shorter journeys, and hope our new, fairer prices will help to further reduce congestion on the local road network, especially along the A5 and A38.” Michael Whelan

New Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology means that Breeze account holders can pass through any lane at the toll plazas without stopping at the barrier.

The new pricing structure – which will see an increase in standard prices – will be introduced on 13th May.

