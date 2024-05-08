A road safety campaign in Staffordshire has seen 70 arrests made and action taken against more than 300 drivers.

The six-week Look Again operation was launched by Staffordshire Police after figures revealed more than 45 people died on the county’s roads last year.

The crackdown targeted motorists speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers seized 125 vehicles and recovered 37 stolen vehicles during the operation, as well as carrying out 176 breath tests and drug swipes.

Superintendent Mat Derrick said:

“The consequences of dangerous and poor driving habits can be life changing for everyone involved. “Each of last year’s 45 tragic fatalities in the county is somebody’s loved one – somebody’s child, a sister or a brother, a parent or grandparent. “Although our officers target this kind of unacceptable behaviour 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a year, the Look Again campaign has effectively highlighted the long-lasting and far reaching impact it can have on so many lives. “Nearly half of serious or fatal road accidents in Staffordshire last year were caused by driver error. “We will continue to focus on making our roads safer and enforcing our zero-tolerance approach to those whose standard of driving puts others in danger.” Superintendent Mat Derrick