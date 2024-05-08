A new day-long charity running festival in Lichfield is looking for local businesses to offer their support.

One More Lap, an ultra-endurance relay event, will see 150 runners in 25 teams competing to complete as many laps of Stowe Pool as they can in 12 hours.

The event in September will be Lichfield’s first ultramarathon and it’s all in the name of a good cause, with every penny raised going to local charity Kids’ Village – a charity working to create the UK’s first respite holiday site for sick children and their families at Wychnor.

But to make the vision of life-changing breaks a reality, the charity needs to raise £5million.

One More Lap’s event director, Ian Covey, said:

“We’re hoping to raise £25,000 for Kids’ Village and we really need help from local businesses to make that happen. “We’ve got a variety of ways that businesses can get involved – from sponsoring a deck chair for £50, to sponsoring the 12-hour countdown clock and an ice-cream van for the runners. “And for one brilliant business with a bigger budget, there’s the chance to be the event’s title sponsor. “Sponsoring One More Lap will get your business in front of a large new audience, but more importantly it will help make the life-changing breaks at Kids’ Village one step closer to becoming reality.” Ian Covey

One More Lap takes place on 15th September.

Paul Faulkner, CEO of Kids’ Village said:

“Sponsoring One More Lap for Kids’ Village is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to support their local community and contribute to creating a genuine first for the UK. “With their support, Kids’ Village will be able to make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families. “We’ll be hugely grateful to every business that helps make that happen by sponsoring One More Lap.” Paul Faulkner

For more details on how to support the event, visit onemorelap.co.uk/sponsorship.