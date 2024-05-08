Police say a driver has had his licence taken off him after being caught driving the wrong way along the M6 Toll.

Officers received reports about the white Nissan car going north on the southbound carriageway near Weeford just before 7pm on 2nd May.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was checked over at the scene and spoken to by officers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“While there was no intent to endanger other road users and drive on the wrong side of the road, the man’s licence was revoked.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson