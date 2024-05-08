A Lichfield business is celebrating after receiving a Royal award.

Wiltshire Farm Foods, which provides home delivery ready meals, has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

It is the fourth time the company has been recognised, having previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise three times.

The honour recognises the company’s ‘closed-loop’ recycling scheme, which sees customers return food trays back to drivers for recycling.

Paul Freeston, CEO of Wiltshire Farm Foods’ parent company apetito, said:

“We are proud and honoured to have been recognised in the King’s Awards for Enterprise – it epitomises the hard work, dedication, and vision of our entire team. “All of us are passionate about making a real difference’ to people’s lives, and we believe our commitment to sustainable development reflects this.” Paul Freeston

The company was recently visited by Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant who found out more about the work the company carries out to reduce plastic waste.