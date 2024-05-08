Lichfield Colts won their first county title since 2006 with a hard fought victory over Walsall.

The city side were on the back foot early on as their opponents enjoyed pressure and territory.

Walsall were also aided by a succession of penalties at line outs close in and eventually they opted for a shot at goal, which Noah Beaty slotted over for an eighth minute lead.

Lichfield responded positively and retained possession through a number of breakdowns to create an overlap for Charlie Jackson to score wide out on the right.

The 5-3 lead did not last long though as Beaty was able to kick a second penalty for Walsall.

It once again fuelled Lichfield’s ambitions and on 23 minutes Henry Quance scored try number two after the forwards drove over from a close range line out. Josh Butler converted and about sixty seconds later, he scooped up a loose ball and won the foot race to the left corner, with his second conversion putting his side 19-6 up.

The second half slowly became bogged down in midfield neutrality with neither side able to break free of a tightening log jam.

A lack of scoring just added to all of this and Beaty missed a relatively straightforward penalty after 15 second half minutes – and then reverted to kicking the many penalties his side received to the touchline. But too many line outs produced slow ball and the Lichfield defence gobbled up the runners, even when yellow cards had been issued.

While the Myrtle Greens rarely got into the Walsall red zone, they seemed comfortable enough sitting on their lead.

However, five minutes from the end their opponents at last used forward runners to good purpose and after a few drives near the line, Louie Peake forced his way through the Lichfield rearguard.

But it proved to be too little too late as the city side saw out the final moments in the Walsall half to claim the win.

There was more success for Lichfield’s youngsters as Ben Ashmore and Ben Crawford were in the county under 20 team that beat Warwickshire 41-21.

Jack Dace, Kieran Reynolds and Tom Day were also in a county side which played Midlands Police and won 47-5.