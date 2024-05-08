A report has backed plans for a new dementia care facility in Burntwood.

The proposals for a three-storey, 72-bed home on the site of the former Bridge Cross Garage will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week.

Objections have been raised by Burntwood Town Council over concerns the development goes against the Neighbourhood Plan.

But a report to a meeting of the planning committee said the scheme should be given the green light.

The proposals for the new care facility were resubmitted after a previous application for the site was rejected.

A planning statement submitted by the developer said:

“The aim of the revised scheme is to provide a much-needed, high quality dementia care home with community hub. “The care home will also provide specialist dementia support. “The proposals now seek the delivery of the 72 bed care home, but also now includes 6 lodges that can be provided for dementia and stepped care which reflects recorded demand for such provision. “The requirement for more acute care accommodation has allowed the applicant to reconfigure the layouts significantly to that submitted previously. “The revised Cannock Road elevation has been broken up with the community hub on the ground floor with external seating areas.” Planning statement

An officer’s report to the planning committee said the scheme should be given the go-ahead as long as conditions around the purchase of biodiversity credits, guarantees over the public use of a community room and a travel monitoring plan were met.

They added:

“This is a sustainable location within the town centre where new residential development is not precluded in principle by local and national planning policy. “The site has been vacant for a long period of time with evidence supplied to reflect the historic and current issues relating to attracting retail provision on the site. “The housing manager has confirmed that there is a need for care home accommodation in the locality. “Overall, the scheme is considered appropriate and acceptable and is recommended for approval subject to the recommendations as outlined.” Planning officer’s report

A decision on the development will be made by the planning committee on Monday (13th May).