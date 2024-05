Local band Britpop Reunion will be back on stage when they perform in Burntwood next month.

The group will bring their 90s party night to Burntwood Memorial Hall on 8th June.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect massive singalong hits like Parklife, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Common People, Sit Down, Alright, Baby One More Time and more.”

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee. For details click here.