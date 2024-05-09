A local community champion will be given the honour of setting off the 12th Stephen Sutton Ride out this weekend.

Bikers will start from Lichfield Rugby Club at 11am on Sunday (12th May) before following the traditional 27-mile route through Tamworth, Alrewas, Kings Bromley and on to the outskirts of Lichfield. They will then finish at Burntwood Rugby Club.

Charlotte Aspley, community champion at the Tesco Extra store in Lichfield, was one of the first people to get in contact with Stephen after he created his bucket list of 46 activities he wanted to complete following his cancer diagnosis.

The recipient of the Pride of Birmingham Stephen Sutton Inspiration Award in 2022, the 34-year-old was herself the poster girl for disabled rights and empowerment when she was chosen as the face of Mencap’s London Marathon fundraising campaign in 2020.

Charlotte – who has a learning disability, visual impairment and a condition called Mosaic Down’s Syndrome – said she was honoured to be asked to start this year’s ride out.

“I’ve always helped at the Stephen Sutton Ride Out and really enjoy the atmosphere both at the start and finish locations. “It’s quite emotional to witness a sea of motorbikes with yellow ribbons leaving Lichfield Rugby Club in Stephen’s memory and watching them arrive about an hour later in Burntwood to enjoy the various attractions, stallholders and live music.” Charlotte Aspley

Jane Sutton, Stephen’s mum, who will ride pillion at the front of the cavalcade, said:

“I couldn’t think of anyone better than Charlotte to wave the bikes off from Lichfield Rugby Club just two days before the 10th anniversary of Stephen’s passing. “She’s so enthusiastic and always willing to help in any way she can. “Charlotte’s been fundraising at Tesco Extra in Lichfield encouraging customers to donate towards Stephen’s fundraising total for Teenage Cancer Trust and display yellow bows outside their homes in the lead up to the ride-out and anniversary. “All we need now is some dry weather in the days leading up to the ride out and a nice day for the event itself.” Jane Sutton

People can support the fundraising efforts via Stephen’s Just Giving page or text THUMBSUP to 70470 to donate £10. Texts cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.