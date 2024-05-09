Councillors are being asked to give the green light to plans to develop new temporary accommodation for vulnerable residents across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The proposals aim to address a shortage of properties in the district which mean families and individuals can often be moved into bed and breakfast sites away from the area.

A report by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, to a meeting of the authority next week, said money from Right to Buy purchases and additional sums from developers who cannot deliver affordable housing on schemes could be used to provide new temporary accommodation.

He said:

“There are approximately 32 local individuals and families living in temporary or emergency accommodation in our district at any one time, with another five individuals or families who may need to be supported in the short-term. “Every year, the council spends around £80,000 on such accommodation to support local residents. “Currently, the council holds more than £1.8million in commuted sums and Right to Buy receipts. The council is also expecting to receive a further £1million in commuted sums in the coming years, although there is no set date for when these receipts will be received, as it will depend on the progress of each related development. “The proposal set out it in this paper is for these funds to be invested, through the council’s wholly owned company – LWM Traded Services – to deliver more temporary accommodation across the district, including more ‘housing first’ housing pathway scheme units to support local rough sleepers.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The report comes after a previous motion put forward by Cllr Russ Bragger on the issue.

Cllr Pullen said that the ‘housing first’ units already owned by the council were occupied by former rough sleepers.

“Wrap around support for the tenants is currently provided by Spring Housing, a housing charity that specialises in providing homes for those in greatest need. “Four of the units are occupied by individuals who have now successfully maintained a tenancy for several years, thanks to wrap around support provided by Spring, but who still have high support needs. “While ideally the ambition would be to now move these customers onto new general needs properties and free-up the housing pathway scheme units for new rough sleepers, the concern is that moving such customers away from a home that has now become their safe-haven, may result in them falling back onto the streets, thereby undoing the good work achieved over the past few years. “As an alternative, the council is keen to explore replacing up to four of the six units, so that the current successful tenants can remain in their homes indefinitely, with a new package of tapering support provided by Spring for the reminder of the contract period, and four more previous rough sleepers can be moved into the new units under the existing package of support provided by Spring.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The report will be discussed by councillors at the meeting on 14th May.