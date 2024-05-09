A new free youth theatre group is launching in Burntwood.

The Young Garrick Burntwood sessions will be held at Chase Terrace Academy and Erasmus Darwin Academy.

Designed for youngsters aged between 11 and 18, the programme will give participants the chance to work with experienced directors, writers and creatives.

Sessions will focus on theatre and performing arts skills.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’re considering dipping your toes into creativity for the first time or are an experienced performer looking to challenge yourself with something new, our vibrant and inspiring sessions are for you. “Be a part of the first Young Garrick Burntwood group and unleash your creative spark.”

The workshops will start on Mondays at 4pm to 6.30pm at Chase Terrace Academy from 13th May, and from 4pm to 6.30pm on Tuesdays at Erasmus Darwin Academy from 21st May.

For more details and to sign up, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.