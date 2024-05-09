A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for a new defibrillator in Burntwood.

The Smalley Court retirement complex on Chase Road has teamed up with The Trident in a bid to fund the lifesaving equipment.

A spokesperson said:

“The defibrillator will be available for anyone in the local area should they be in the unfortunate position to need it. “Should we be successful in raising enough, Burntwood Town Council have kindly offered to add this to their list of defibrillators they already look after, meaning it will be well maintained. “If we do really well, we will also look to raise money to put one on the front of The Trident as well at Smalley Court.”

Both locations will be hosting fundraising events over the coming months. People can also donate here.