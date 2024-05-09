Drivers are being invited to put road cars through their paces at a local karting track.

Cannock and District Car Club has teamed up with Fradley’s Midland Karting circuit for a summer midweek championship.

The track is wide enough for cars of any size to test themselves against the clock.

A spokesperson said:

“All are welcome to enter and test their skills in a safe environment. “You don’t need a modified car to enter – in fact any small shopping car is perfect. “The only entry requirements are that you are 14 or over, carry a passenger, be a member of a motoring club and hold a free to download competition license.” Cannock and District Car Club spokesperson

The first round of the competition will be held from 7pm to 9pm on 5th June. Entry is £20.

Subsequent rounds will be held monthly during the summer period.

Profits from sales of refreshments and contributions to a collection tin are being donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

For more information and to register visit CDCC.org.uk.