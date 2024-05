An event at Lichfield Cathedral will give local people the chance to find out more about fostering.

Staffordshire County Council is organising the session from 10am to 2pm on 22nd May.

Visitors will be able to meet staff and existing foster carers to ask questions and find out more.

An online event is also taking place on 16th May.

For more details on fostering call 0800 169 2061.