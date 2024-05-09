A Lichfield school’s PTFA is hosting a fundraising comedy night.

Three acts from across the national circuit will perform at the event at The Friary School on Friday (10th May).

The event has been organised in conjunction with Comedy 42 and will also see local compere and comedian Chris Purchase take to the stage.

Lottie Hearn, deputy headteacher, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to see some great talent at our very own comedy club. “We are very proud of the work of our PTFA and the fundraising they do for our school, and it is these high quality events that help make such a difference to our students experience in school.” Lottie Hearn

Doors open at 6.30pm with a bar and BBQ available. Acts will be on from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased on the door or booked from the school reception. The event is for over 18s only.